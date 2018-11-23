Campaigners Want MPs To Ban The Public From Buying Fireworks

Francisco Echeverria / EyeEm via Getty Images Almost 300,000 people have called for a ban on the public buying fireworks

MPs will debate whether members of the public should be banned from buying fireworks.

Under current laws, adults are able to purchase all but the strongest “category four” fireworks, which can only be used at professional displays.

But Parliament will debate on Monday whether the public should be barred from buying fireworks all together after nearly 300,000 people signed a petition calling for displays to be limited to those at licensed venues.

“Every year fireworks are set off unnecessarily,” the petition read, calling them a “nuisance to the public”.

“They scare animals, young children and people with a phobia,” it continued, adding: “They injure thousands of people every year.”

The campaign comes after a homeless Army veteran was injured on Bonfire Night when a youth allegedly put a firework in his pocket. Video also emerged of fireworks being thrown at police officers in London in a separate incident.