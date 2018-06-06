MPs To Debate Whether Dominic Cummings Is In Contempt Of Parliament

MPs will debate whether Dominic Cummings is in contempt of Parliament – and the controversial Brexit campaign figure reportedly plans to watch it live from the public gallery.

Speaker John Bercow granted Commons time for the discussion after it was claimed the key architect of the Vote Leave campaign was in “flagrant contempt of the House”.

The accusation came from Damian Collin, chairman of the powerful Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, after Cummings refused to give evidence over targeted ads and the alleged misuse of Facebook data by the Brexit campaign.

Bercow said: “Having considered the issue, I have decided that this is a matter to which I shall allow the precedence accorded to matters of privilege.”

The debate is set to take place on Thursday afternoon.