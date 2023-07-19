Former President Donald Trump can expect to spend a lot of time in the coming months dealing with his legal issues.

Anticipating another potential criminal indictment in connection with the special counsel probe into the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, Trump is also facing federal criminal charges regarding his handling of classified documents and whether he obstructed the government’s efforts to recover them after he left office.

But MSNBC host and legal analyst Katie Phang suggested he could have avoided multiple legal battles if he had just followed this sage advice: “Stop criming.”

On Tuesday, Phang appeared on “Chris Jansing Reports” to discuss Trump’s announcement that he has been told he is “a target” of yet another investigation.”

“If ... Trump’s lawyers are complaining that he has other indictments, well then maybe he should stop criming,” she said, “and then he could only maybe face one case at a time.”

You can hear Phang’s comments below, starting around the 6:50 mark.