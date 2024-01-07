MSNBC Host Gets Emotional Thanking Former D.C. Police Officer On Jan. 6 Anniversary

LOADING ERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart cried as he began his interview with former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone on Saturday, three years after the violent Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The host introduced Fanone, who sustained a heart attack as well as a traumatic brain injury after he was beaten and electroshocked by Trump supporters during the insurrection.

Fanone, in an interview with CNN just days after the attack, recalled rioters shouting “kill him with his own gun.”

Capehart said Fanone lived through a “harrowing assault” and has lived with “the consequences of that trauma” before pointing to the ex-officer’s recent interview with HuffPost where he described American voters as the “last line of defense when it comes to preserving democracy” and ensuring the peaceful transfer of power.

The host went on to introduce Fanone before his voice began to shake.

“Officer Fanone, I’m gonna try to get through this,” said Capehart as he fought back tears.

“Thank you for what you did three years ago today.”

Capehart later took to social media where he responded to a Mediaite story about the emotional on-air moment.

“And I’d do it again! ✊🏾,” Capehart wrote.

You can watch more of Capehart’s interview with Fanone in the video below.