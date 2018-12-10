A mum has praised three women who helped make a flight with her two-year-old and five-year-old infinitely more bearable.

Becca Kinsey, from Texas, US, was standing in the security queue at the airport with her two sons – one who was in tears and the other who was exhausted.

Out of the blue, a woman ahead of Kinsey in the line called out: “Here, jump in front of me, I know how it is!” After she’d got through the queue, Kinsey was juggling her and her sons’ carry-on luggage, when another woman came over and offered to carry everything on to the plane.

“When I said thank you to both of them they said: ‘Don’t you worry, we’re going to make sure you get on that flight’,” Kinsey wrote on Facebook.

“The second woman takes everything and helps me get it through security and, on top of all that, she grabs all of it and walks us to the gate to make sure we get on the flight.”

