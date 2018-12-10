A mum has praised three women who helped make a flight with her two-year-old and five-year-old infinitely more bearable.
Becca Kinsey, from Texas, US, was standing in the security queue at the airport with her two sons – one who was in tears and the other who was exhausted.
Out of the blue, a woman ahead of Kinsey in the line called out: “Here, jump in front of me, I know how it is!” After she’d got through the queue, Kinsey was juggling her and her sons’ carry-on luggage, when another woman came over and offered to carry everything on to the plane.
“When I said thank you to both of them they said: ‘Don’t you worry, we’re going to make sure you get on that flight’,” Kinsey wrote on Facebook.
“The second woman takes everything and helps me get it through security and, on top of all that, she grabs all of it and walks us to the gate to make sure we get on the flight.”
To top it all off, Kinsey said her son Wyatt started to scream at take off before he finally fell asleep on her lap. “After about 45 minutes, this angel [in the photo] comes to the back and says: ‘You look like you need a break’ and holds Wyatt for the rest of the flight and walks him all the way to baggage claim, hands him to my partner, hugs me and says, ‘Merry Christmas’!”
Kinsey posted a photo of the woman holding her son on Facebook and shared the three women’s acts of kindness. Her post had more than 100,000 shares, nearly 800,000 likes and thousands of comments at the time of writing.
“This is such a lovely thing to be reading,” one person wrote. “It’s given me tears in my eyes. I love reading stories of kindness, especially when it involves people helping mothers. I know I found this hard when my two were little.”
Another person agreed, writing: “We should see more stories like this, it warms our cold hearts! What a lovely thing to read.”