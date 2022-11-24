Mum Reveals How She Did All Her Kids' Christmas Shopping For £30

Pekic via Getty Images

As a parent, it can be all too easy to hit ‘add to basket’ when it comes to buying Christmas gifts for your kids. After all, you want them to be happy and to bring a smile to their faces – especially on Christmas Day.

But with everything being so expensive now, one mum was keen to encourage others not to go overboard this year.

“Hey guys, just a reminder that as parents we don’t need to put ourselves in debt to put a smile on our little ones faces,” wrote Charlotte Harris on a money saving Facebook page.

“I’m a born worrier, but one thing I know for sure is my children would much rather have a happy mum on Christmas Day than a stressed out mess.”

Harris said she had spent her morning cleaning secondhand toy play sets that she’d purchased from online marketplace Shpock, which she will be gifting to her kids for Christmas, according to the Birmingham Mail.

“I paid £30 for five play sets and some figures (Marvel and Avengers),” Harris wrote, “if I had bought them brand new it would have cost over £200!”

There is a stigma surrounding buying secondhand gifts, however a recent survey by ‘preloved’ luxury retailer The Handbag Clinic suggests attitudes are changing amid the cost of living crisis, as 87% of respondents were more open to the idea of gifting or receiving secondhand gifts.

A separate survey by secondhand site Vinted found 38% of people had gifted someone a secondhand item over the past 12 months and 65% would consider gifting someone a secondhand item in the next year.

But for some, gifting secondhand is nothing new. Harris explained that her eldest child is 14 and she’s been doing this since he was little. There’s no point spending lots, she suggested, because “they don’t play with them for long”.

“But as long as you teach your children to look after their toys you’ll be able to pass them on once they have outgrown them… remember Christmas is all over in a day so enjoy it!!”

She concluded: “Christmas isn’t just about giving gifts it’s about the quality time spent making memories.”

Ways to save money this Christmas

There are lots of ways to save with your Christmas shopping – and while some people prefer to stagger the cost over the year so their bank balance doesn’t take a hit come December, there are other options for those who’ve left it late.

David Beard, personal finance expert of comparison site Lendingexpert, says: “It’s important to consider how you’ll afford Christmas this year to avoid being forced to borrow and get into debt to afford presents.

“Many households will have much less disposable income to spend on festivities this year due to soaring energy bills, expensive transport costs and the cost of everyday goods rising.”

Here are his tips for shopping savvy: