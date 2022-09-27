Winston Marshall formerly of Mumford and Sons. Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

Mumford & Sons’ Winston Marshall will take part in a talk about free speech at next week’s Conservative party conference.

The former banjoist quit the band last year amid a storm after he tweeted his admiration for a book by controversial right-wing US journalist Andy Ngo.

The electronic punk duo Sleaford Mods called him a “c***” who supports fascism and comedian Nish Kumar called him a “Nazi”.

After quitting the folk-rock band, Marshall has gone on to speak out about “cancel culture”.

And this Sunday he will take part in a panel in Birmingham discussing: “Is the UK a safe space for free speech?”

The event, organised by the Institute of Economic Affairs and TaxPayers’ Alliance, will also consider how free speech advocates can defend their rights from those who “set out to silence criticism, dissent and offence”.

Other eye catching fringe events set to take place next week include a panel discussing “why we need a minister for men”.

That event will feature Tory MPs Nick Fletcher and Caroline Ansell as well as former Tory party treasurer Lord Michael Farmer.

On Tuesday, another panel will discuss the “woke tyranny that threatens free speech”.

Also that morning, a fringe meeting will be held by the LGB Alliance to discuss “Gender Identity Ideology: how can we protect LGB kids?”

On Monday there will be a discussion on “the weaponisation of race – is UK education racist?”