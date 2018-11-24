Murder Investigation Launched After Man Fatally Stabbed in East London

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his twenties was fatally stabbed in Hackney, east London.

Police were called to Kingsland Road at around 6:30am on Saturday following reports of a man injured.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police, London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended and found the man suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to a central London hospital in a critical condition but died a few hours later. His next of kin have been informed.

No arrests have been made and a post-mortem will be held in due course, police said.

A crime scene remains in place and temporary road closures are also in effect with motorists advised to avoid the area.

It follows the stabbing of a police officer outside Ilford rail station, also in east London, on Friday night. The chair of the British Transport Police federation NIck Goodband described the incident as an example of an “epidemic” of “senseless acts of violence” against officers.

The officer is now recovering at home and his injuries are not life threatening.

More than 123 people have been killed in the capital since the start of the year.

Anyone with information is requested to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1802/24Nov or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online.