Murder Probe After Man, 20, Stabbed To Death In Edmonton

A murder probe is underway after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in north London.

Police were called to Cavendish Road in Edmonton just after 6.30pm on Wednesday, following reports of an altercation between men armed with baseball bats.

Emergency crews found a man with stab wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.20pm, despite efforts by paramedics.

A Met Police statement said: “Officers, London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended.

“A crime scene is in place with additional scenes at Brettenham Road and Cameron Close.

“Enquiries are underway to identify and locate next of kin.

“A post mortem will be conducted in due course.”

It is the second stabbing in Edmonton in little more than 24 hours. Officers said they were “keeping an open mind” as to the motive and no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 6485/27JUN.