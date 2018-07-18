Murder Probe Launched After Man, 46, Killed In Hit-And-Run

Police have launched a murder investigation following a “deliberate” hit-and-run in Birmingham.

A 46-year-old male pedestrian was killed after a VW Golf appeared to intentionally mount the pavement and run the victim over, West Midlands Police said.

The incident happened on Warwick Road, Olton, Solihull, at just before 5pm on Tuesday, July 16.

The victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are currently being supported by specialist police officers.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses, dash cam footage from other drivers who were in the area, and information about the dark-coloured Golf which is thought to have driven off in the direction of Acocks Green in Birmingham.

Detective Inspector Justin Spanner, from the force’s homicide team, said: “A man has sadly lost his life in what we believe was a deliberate hit and run.

“We are still establishing the circumstances of this and are particularly keen to trace the car involved.

“We believe it was a dark-coloured VW Golf which would have been noticeably damaged as a result of the collision.

“I would urge anyone who has seen a car which matches this description and may have been dumped in a street or tried to be hidden away in a garage to call us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.