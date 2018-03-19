Music Has Been My Salvation During Cancer Treatment

Tomorrow, London Concert Choir, one of London’s leading amateur choirs, will be supporting Breast Cancer Now by performing A Light Not Yet Ready to Go Out. Written by LCC member Adrienne Morgan, the piece celebrates life, love and hope while living with breast cancer. In this vlog with HuffPost UK, Adrienne explains the passion behind the piece.

Breast Cancer Now funds research that is entirely focused on breast cancer; the charity is determined to stop women dying of this devastating disease. For more information, visit www.breastcancernow.org