All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • THE BLOG

    Music Has Been My Salvation During Cancer Treatment

    I have incurable breast cancer. I'm hoping that this piece of music that I've commissioned will raise money for research

    19/03/2018 09:00 GMT | Updated 22 hours ago

    Tomorrow, London Concert Choir, one of London’s leading amateur choirs, will be supporting Breast Cancer Now by performing A Light Not Yet Ready to Go Out. Written by LCC member Adrienne Morgan, the piece celebrates life, love and hope while living with breast cancer. In this vlog with HuffPost UK, Adrienne explains the passion behind the piece.

    Breast Cancer Now funds research that is entirely focused on breast cancer; the charity is determined to stop women dying of this devastating disease. For more information, visit www.breastcancernow.org

    MORE:HealthcancerBreast CancerDisease and Medical ConditionsTreatment of cancerMusical composition

    Conversations