Elon Musk's Submarine Is Everything Wrong With Western Foreign Policy

On Tuesday it was announced that after 17 long days, the Thai schoolboys and their coach were successfully rescued from the Tham Luang underground cave.

In a story that gripped the international media, all twelve schoolboys and their coach were guided to safety through the flooded cave system - a miraculous end to a tale which is also a tragedy in the death of Saman Gunan. It’s not hard, however, to see why the group’s experience has captivated the world. It’s a story of defying extreme odds, divorced from global politics.

Except nothing is divorced from politics.

It was a Twitter suggestion that first led Elon Musk to believe he could help the boys. On American Independence Day he responded to a tweet asking him to ‘assist in anyway [sic]’ the group trapped in the cave. Though in his initial response he stated, ‘I suspect that the Thai govt has this under control’, Musk’s subsequent actions undermined his words.

Over the weekend, the billionaire sent engineers to Thailand from SpaceX and Boring Company, tweeted technical suggestions and eventually began posting videos of tests involving a SpaceX Falcon rocket, turned into a ‘kid-size submarine’ intended to navigate the caves. On Monday both Musk and his machine were on location, ready to save those trapped on behalf of the world.

But he couldn’t. Rescue mission commander Narongsak Osotthanakorn said that though Musk’s equipment was ‘technologically sophisticated’ it ultimately was ‘not practical’ and didn’t fit with their mission to go in the cave. In fact, Thai rescue plans were already well underway by the time the mini-sub arrived and there was the possibility it might get there only after the whole group was saved. Not to mention the fact that some sections of the cave passages were only 40cm wide and divers had to take off their air tanks to squeeze the boys through: a machine would have been useless. Undeterred, Musk left his submarine with the Thai authorities ‘in case it may be useful in the future’.

Osotthanakorn’s public rejection saw Musk attract online ridicule, as well as praise, for his actions. He since defended himself by tweeting purported correspondence with Richard Stanton (the British diver who was one of the first to initially locate the boys) which encouraged him to develop the submarine as quickly as possible. Although that didn’t halt the creation of several internet memes.