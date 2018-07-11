Thai Cave Rescue Doctor Learned Of Father's Death After Saving Football Team

Richard Harris/Facebook Dr Richard Harris was one of the last people to leave the cave after being involved in the rescue of the football team

An Australian doctor who was the last man out of the Thai cave following the dramatic rescue of a football team on Tuesday found out shortly afterwards that his father had died.

Dr Richard Harris was meant to be on holiday but instead put his life at risk to help rescue the 12 young boys and their coach from Chiang Rai cave where they were freed after an ordeal that lasted more than two weeks.

The doctor has refused to speak about his father’s passing, but his boss Dr Andrew Pearce says he has spoken with “Harry”, as he is known.

Pearce told the ABC: “This is clearly a time of grief for the Harris family, magnified by the physical and emotional demands of being part of this week’s highly complex and ultimately successful rescue operation.

“He will be coming home soon and taking some well-earned time off to be with his family. He has asked that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.”