First pictures have emerged of the schoolboys recovering in hospital after being rescued from a cave in Thailand on Tuesday.

A video showing the boys wearing hospital gowns and doing “v for victory” signs was released on Wednesday.

Nurses can also be seen in the clip wearing face masks and hair nets.

The latest images come just hours after the remaining pupils and their football coach were rescued on Tuesday after becoming trapped in a cave for more than two weeks when heavy rainfall blocked their exit.

The 12 young footballers – aged between 11 and 16 - and their 25-year-old coach were trapped in the cave in an ordeal that riveted people around the world.

The Wild Boars players are now recovering at a hospital in Chiang Rai.

They lost weight during their ordeal, but had water while they were trapped and are in good health, an official said on Wednesday.

Public health inspector Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong said the boys and their coach “took care of themselves well in the cave”.