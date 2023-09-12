The My Mum, Your Dad Launch Episode Left Viewers With A Lot Of Feelings

The parents and kids of My Mum, Your Dad Amy Brammall/ITV

After months of hype, Davina McCall’s new dating show My Mum, Your Dad (which definitely isn’t a middle-aged Love Island, OK?) finally debuted on Monday night.

The launch saw eight single 40-pluses move into a British country “retreat” in the hope of finding love, after being nominated by their grown-up children – who unbeknown to the parents are watching their every move from a secret “bunker”.

Many curious viewers tuned in to see the first episode, which sparked a lot of reactions on social media. Here’s what people have been saying...

Going into it, many viewers were not exactly sure what to expect

Seated for My Mum, Your Dad pic.twitter.com/7snbb9zVrM — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) September 11, 2023

It was refreshing to see non-influencer types on the cast

Looking forward to watching people who actually want to find love, not fame! #MyMumYourDadUK — Lauren ♡ (@xLaurenBrooks) September 11, 2023

The soundtrack was a collection of absolute bangers

#MyMumYourDadUK introducing the love island generation to a cracking 80s playlist. Kudos to whoever picked the soundtrack — Russ King (@rking89) September 11, 2023

With two generations appearing on the show, some viewers anticipated that there could be more action happening in the Bunker than in the Retreat...

I'll give it a few days, before the son's and Daughter's find love with each other, while watching their parents #MyMumYourDadUK — Alex (@AlexPaterson0) September 11, 2023

Davina demonstrated why she was the perfect choice to host this show

Davina is so good at what she does #MyMumYourDadUK — James MUFC 🔰 (@jamesmawdesley_) September 11, 2023

And one element of My Mum, Your Dad put people in mind of another of her former shows

The kids watching their parents in #MyMumYourDad… pic.twitter.com/pcGqsXU7PF — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) September 11, 2023

Widower Roger had viewers in tears with his emotional back story

Let’s be honest, we’re all a little bit in love with Roger 🥺 #MyMumYourDad — Siobhan (@shivvybaby87) September 12, 2023

Although this admission was, well, something...

He cleans his daughter’s dog’s teeth with his toothbrush?! #MyMumYourDad pic.twitter.com/L3rNCPf6Zc — Mandy Amory 🇰🇳🇺🇦 (@LilMissMystic) September 12, 2023

Even if the show has been keen to distance itself from *that* ITV2 dating show, the comparisons were inevitable

Watching #MyMumYourDad and it is *literally* just the first episode of love island but they’re all fully clothed and talking about whether they’re referred to as nanna or granny. I’m sold — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) September 11, 2023

And there were certain similar aspects that drew the same criticism

#MyMumYourDad would have worked better if it was normal people. They’re all absolutely gorgeous, like they’ve been handpicked based on looks. Typical ITV picking out the beautiful people, exactly like love island. Any body type apart from their idea of perfect is different. — Dave 🏴 (@DavidMackayy) September 11, 2023

However, for some, it was a better alternative to Love Island

Not a Love Island fan but #MyMumYourDad is so different and so much better 💙 it's so sweet and cute — Shannon (@Shannon_G_Brown) September 11, 2023

For others, it was a reminder of their age

Watching #MyMumYourDad and realising you fancy these more than you’ve fancied any Love Island contestants for a few years is a definite sign of getting old! — Helena. (@helenafruddx) September 11, 2023

Already, other people are wanting to go on it

That was SO good. Tears are tripping me and I want to go on it next season 🤣 #MyMumYourDad @ThisisDavina ❤❤❤ — Emma Heatherington (@EmmaLouWriter) September 11, 2023

And quite frankly, why ITV didn’t choose to upload the whole series in one go is anyone’s guess

#MyMumYourDad ummmm all the episodes right now please!! I love Roger, just want to give him a cuddle!! Oh and a soundtrack release please! ❤️❤️ — Jo (@jothorpe1005) September 11, 2023