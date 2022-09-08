My Policeman Trailer Sees Harry Styles Caught Up In A Complex Love Triangle

Fans have been given a first look at Harry Styles’ other much-anticipated film release of the year, with the arrival of the My Policeman trailer.

A promo for the period romance drama dropped on Wednesday evening, and sees Harry caught up in a complex love story.

The singer plays a 1950s police officer, alongside The Crown star Emma Corrin as his wife Marion, whose marriage is rocked when Harry’s character falls in love with a museum curator, played by David Dawson.

With homosexuality illegal at the time, the trailer sees the men trying to keep their relationship under wraps, but Emma’s character soon finds out about their affair.

David Dawson, Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in My Policeman Prime Video

It also gives a peek at older versions of Harry, Emma and David’s characters – played by Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett respectively – as the men’s relationship continues to have ramifications years later.

“He was always in your life, our lives,” Gina tells Linus, of her husband’s lover.

Harry – who is set to appear alongside Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling later this month – previously opened up about My Policeman in a Rolling Stone profile.

He said: “It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal’.

“I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it.

“It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay’. It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”