Banging headaches, general lethargy and nausea – could all the worst parts of a hangover really go away with just two pills?

Apparently so. Myrkl is a “ground-breaking” new tablet you take before drinking which supposedly breaks down the alcohol in your system.

It’s marketed as a food supplement, is 100% natural and vegan, and has just gone on sale in the UK – although it does come with the price tag of £30 for 15 servings.

How does it work?

The first step is to take two pills at least one hour and up to 12 hours before drinking.

According to the company behind the science, Myrkl bacteria – along with amino acid L-Cysteine and vitamin B12 – is then activated in the gut before alcohol is ingested.

When you do have a drink, the alcohol will be broken down into water and CO2. Only a very small amount of acetic acid – which leaves you feeling rough after a night of drinking – is produced by the liver.

Designed in 1990 by scientist Johan de Faire, it’s allegedly been “perfected over 30 years of research and design”, and independent clinical trails supposedly prove how “powerful” the product is.

Up to 70% of alcohol is broken down after only one hour, the makers say. It supposedly helps boost immunity and boost energy levels with the B12 supplement too.

But, it’s not a free pass to drink as much as you like...

Håkan Magnusson, chief executive officer at Myrkl, noted that this is “no way designed as an excuse to drink beyond NHS guidelines”.

The health service currently recommends men and women not to drink more than 14 units (the equivalent to six pints of average-strength beer or 10 small glasses of lower-strength wine) a week on a regular basis.

The NHS also suggests spreading your drinking over three or more days if you drink as much as 14 units a week.

As Magnusson noted: “Moderate social drinking is a huge part of British culture, with the majority of British people heading out each week to enjoy a few drinks together.

“Myrkl’s purpose is therefore to help those regular moderate drinkers to wake up feeling their best the next day, whether they’re a busy working professional, young parents, or seniors who want to maintain an active social life.”

The website does also note: “Myrkl must never be an excuse to drink more alcohol and you should always limit your alcohol consumption within the government guidelines.”

Here’s how you get your hands on it

You can order it straight from the Myrkl website, as it is not currently available at pharmacists or other online shops.