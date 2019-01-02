NEWS
Mystery As 1-Year-Old Boy Found Alone On Devon Street

Police are appealing for his family to come forward.

The little boy was found in Main Avenue, Torquay (file picture) 

Police are appealing for the parents or family of a young boy found in the street to come forward.

Officers were called at 1.25pm on January 2 to reports of the child being found in the street of Main Avenue in Torquay, Devon.

He is described as a white boy aged between one and two.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers are in attendance and conducting inquiries to try and locate the parents or family of the boy.

“If you have any information please phone 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk or and quote log 0349 of 02/01/19.”

