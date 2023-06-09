Nadine Dorries Quits As MP With 'Immediate Effect'

Nadine Dorries has announced she will stand down as an MP with “immediate effect”, triggering a by-election in her seat.
The former culture secretary is a close ally of Boris Johnson had reportedly is in line to be given a peerage by the ex-PM.
Dorries has been the MP for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005 and has a majority of 24,664.
But the Lib Dems will hope to snatch the seat off the Tories at the by-election, given the party’s recent record of overturning big Conservative majorities.
