Nadine Dorries Quits As MP With 'Immediate Effect'

The former culture secretary said it had been an "honour" to serve in the Commons.
Nadine Dorries has announced she will stand down as an MP with “immediate effect”, triggering a by-election in her seat.

The former culture secretary is a close ally of Boris Johnson had reportedly is in line to be given a peerage by the ex-PM.

Dorries has been the MP for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005 and has a majority of 24,664.

But the Lib Dems will hope to snatch the seat off the Tories at the by-election, given the party’s recent record of overturning big Conservative majorities.

