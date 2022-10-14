Nadine Dorries Says Any Tory MP Plot To Oust Liz Truss Would 'Overturn Democracy'

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Nadine Dorries - who has previously called for two Tory prime ministers to resign - has accused MPs plotting to oust Liz Truss of trying to “overturn democracy”.

Westminster is awash with speculation that Conservative MPs could try and oust Truss from No.10 after her mini-budget caused a market meltdown and tanked the party’s poll rating.

Advertisement

According to The Times, one option being discussed is for Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to form a unity ticket and takeover.

The idea would be for MPs to fall in behind the pair and avoid another lengthy leadership contest with party members having a vote.

Dorries tweeted on Friday morning: “Those absurdly called grandee MPs (men) agitating to remove Liz Truss are all Sunak supporters.

“They agitated to remove @borisjohnson and now they will continue plotting until they get their way.

The former culture secretary added: “It’s a plot not to remove a prime minister but to overturn democracy.”

Advertisement

Those absurdly called grandee MPs (men) agitating to remove Liz Truss are all Sunak supporters.

They agitated to remove @borisjohnson and now they will continue plotting until they get their way.



It’s a plot not to remove a PM but to overturn democracy. #BackLiz — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 14, 2022

Dorries also retweeted a message that read: “No offence to Sunak or Mordaunt but government is not a game of spin the bottle, where if you don’t like the result you can just keep spinning again.”

She backed Truss in the leadership contest and despite having subsequently sharply criticised the direction of the government has said the new PM should remain in office.

In 2016, Dorries called for David Cameron to resign as prime minister over the conduct of the Brexit referendum.

In 2018, Dorries called for Theresa May to resign as prime minister for not “delivering” on Brexit.

Unlike Cameron, May was not elected by Tory members as all the other leadership candidates dropped out of the race before it got that far.

Advertisement