In a new interview with Radio Times , Nadiya says the criticism she and other celebrities face can deter other sufferers from seeking help.

The ‘ Great British Bake Off ’ champ has been vocal about her experience of living with anxiety, as well as her confidence issues.

Nadiya Hussain has spoken out after accusations that she has “jumped on the mental health bandwagon” were levelled against her.

She said: “Social media is a double-edged sword and you have to make a choice about whether you want to share things or not. Humans can forget but social media keeps it there forever.

“There are people out there who are supportive, but there are others who say, ‘you’re just another celebrity jumping on the mental health bandwagon’.

“It infuriates me because it’s that attitude that actually stops people from speaking out.”

The mum-of-three added that she felt some people lacked compassion when it came to people from different backgrounds.

She said: “As someone who’s lived with this their whole life, it’s really hard to talk about and admit to, particularly when you want to appear strong and in control.

“People aren’t always compassionate about the fact that people of all races, religions, genders and financial situations can have mental health issues”

