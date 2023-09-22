Naga Munchetty Losing It Over Pigeon Flying Into Man's Head Is The Laugh We Could All Use Right Now

BBC Breakfast can often be the most serious of news outlets, keeping viewers up to date with global and national news stories, interviews with stars or politicians and letting them know what to expect for the coming day.
On Friday morning, however, an unexpected moment of levity was found for co-hosts Naga Munchetty and Ben Thompson, when a CCTV clip of a pigeon flying directly into a man’s head was broadcast.
The clip of the one-part-bird, one-part-man crash between civilian Michael Speirs and an as-yet-unnamed pigeon has sent everyone that’s watched it into a flurry of giggles – including Naga.
“Right, you need to explain what’s happening,” Naga said as the clip of the crash outside a local shop replayed on a loop.”
“So, a pigeon flew into a man’s head, as he went to the shops,” Ben began. “I don’t know why this amuses me so much. Neither pigeon nor man were hurt, we should be really clear.”
Ben, however, managed to keep his composure slightly better than Naga, who descended into Alison Hammond levels of giggles at the crash.
“I’m sweating, I’m sorry,” she laughed. “Like, when you watch a video and you know you’re not supposed to laugh and then it makes you laugh even more.”
“It’s really good CCTV coverage… I’m really hot. We’ll have to get make-up in to sort this out!”
It’s not just Naga that has been losing it over the clip – the users of Twitter/ X have been echoing her laughter, too.
Mr Speirs told the BBC that the pigeon appeared uninjured after the crash, “just a little dizzy.”
He added that “it was like being whacked full pelt with a full feathered pillow.”
As co-host Ben confirmed at the end of the segment through Naga’s giggles, all’s well that ends well, because, “the pigeon and the man are fine.”
BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC News.