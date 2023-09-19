Prue Leith Lifts The Lid On Life On Set With New Great British Bake Off Host Alison Hammond

Prue Leith and Alison Hammond Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/Love Productions

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has lifted the lid on filming with the show’s new host Alison Hammond.

The 14th season of Bake Off gets underway on Channel 4 next week, with Prue crediting her new colleague for helping breathe new life into the long-running show.

Advertisement

“She’s energised the show... it’s amazing,” she told the Press Association of the This Morning favourite (via The Independent).

“I mean, she’s such a life-enhancing ball of fire, she’s fantastic.”

On what Alison was like on set, Prue shared: “She says anything – she has almost no filter – she hugs all the bakers. And she is always the same on set, off set, when she’s in the make-up chair... she’s just herself.

“She can’t be anything else, but the loud happy Brummie who loves people. She’s just hilarious, but also so sympathetic and sweet.”

“The bakers all adore her and, I must say, so do we,” Prue added.

Prue and Alison outside the Great British Bake Off tent Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/Love Productions

Advertisement

Alison will co-host the new series of Bake Off with Noel Fielding, following the departure of Matt Lucas after two seasons at the helm.

Earlier this year, Prue admitted she was happy to welcome another woman into the Bake Off family, saying: “I love Matt Lucas and I’m sure we’ll be friends for life. But the fact is, when there were three men and me, because there were numbers of them, they just got sillier and sillier and I never understand the jokes.

“They can go into hysterics about the word sausage. They’re like four-year-olds. So, I’m looking forward to having a woman around.”

The Great British Bake Off returns on Tuesday 26 September at 8pm on Channel 4. Check out the trailer for the new series below: