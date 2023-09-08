Prue Leith Bravo via Getty Images

Prue Leith might be one of the stars of the Great British Bake Off, but you won’t catch her watching it back.

The judge has admitted she never sits down to enjoy the hit Channel 4 baking show, which she joined in 2017.

Advertisement

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Prue said: “I never watch Bake Off and the truth is not that I don’t think it’s a wonderful show. I do.

“I’m so vain, I cannot bear seeing my wobbly bits on view all the time.”

She explained: “The trouble with our job as judges is you’re looking down all the time and all your chins are on view. Then, to have a gob full of cake…”

Prue’s admission follows that of former Bake Off judge Mary Berry, who previously said she was also not a fan of watching the show.

Mary, who judged alongside Paul Hollywood on Bake Off from its inception in 2010 until 2017, told The Mirror earlier this year: “I don’t actually watch Bake Off – you can imagine, being married to me, there’s a lot of food about, so we don’t watch much cooking on telly.”

Advertisement

Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding on Bake Off Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/Love Productions

This year’s series of Bake Off will see Alison Hammond join the team as Noel Fielding’s new co-host.

Prue has revealed that the This Morning host has slotted in seamlessly to the tent.

“Alison’s a breath of fresh air,” she told the Mail. “Yes, she’s naughty, but she leads the gang and has a tremendous base of kindness. She naturally likes people.

“On top of this is a teasing, spirited, fun woman. A really good combo. She’s life-enhancing, there’s no doubt.”