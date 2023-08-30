Alison Hammond Teases First-Look Snap Of Herself In The Great British Bake Off Tent

Alison Hammond at Stormzy's birthday celebrations earlier in the summer Lia Toby via Getty Images

Alison Hammond has shared a first-look photo of herself in the Great British Bake Off tent ahead of this year’s series.

With filming now complete and the new series set to air on Channel 4 later in the year, Alison treated fans to the first photo of herself and Noel in the tent, alongside judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

’[Bake Off] is back with a new series and addition – meeeeee!! I can not wait,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, adding that the new series would be “coming soon” to Channel 4.

Alison is currently best known for her work on This Morning, initially starting as the daytime show’s roving reporter shortly after leaving the Big Brother house in the mid-2000s.

In the two decades since, the Birmingham-born star has impressed viewers with her interviews with A-listers like Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Harrison Ford and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and was finally promoted to a full member of the presenting team in 2020.

Her more recent presenting credits include the BBC series I Can See Your Voice and hosting backstage from the Baftas earlier this year.

Alison also competed on the celebrity version of Bake Off in 2020, where she had viewers howling with her efforts (even if Prue and Paul weren’t exactly won over.