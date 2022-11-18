Charlie Stayt Hosts BBC Breakfast Alone After Naga Munchetty Struggles To Speak

Naga Munchetty was forced to leave the BBC Breakfast sofa on Friday morning due to a medical issue.

Charlie Stayt was left to front the show alone after the presenter’s voice failed whilst live on air.

The pair began the programme at 6am where Naga was audibly suffering with her throat.

However, less than half an hour into the show, Naga disappeared from the studio, with Charlie later telling viewers she was stepping off the set due to her failing voice.

“You may have noticed this morning that Naga has just stepped away from the sofa for a minute for a slight struggle with her voice,” he said.

“So we’ll see how that works out.”

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty BBC

Naga had not then returned to the sofa by the time the programme ended at 9.15am, with Charlie continuing to fly solo at the helm.

During the programme, he spoke to Neighbours star Ryan Moloney about the news the soap is set to be revived.

On Thursday, it was announced the Australian show would be returning to TV in 2023 after bosses struck a new deal with Amazon.

It had aired its ‘final’ episode in July after 37 years on air, when it was axed in the wake of UK network Channel 5′s decision to end its production partnership.