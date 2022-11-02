Bez Was Asked Where His Maracas Were On BBC Breakfast And He Did Not Disappoint

Bez (and his maracas) on stage with fellow Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder. Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images

Happy Mondays star Bez brought a smile to BBC Breakfast viewers on Wednesday after making a joke that made presenter Sally Nugent blush.

The dancer, famed for his onstage antics, wild dance moves and his ever-present maracas as part of the “Madchester”-era band, appeared on the morning show to discuss his new book with Sally and her co-host Ben Thompson.

Welcoming Bez to the show, Sally asked: “Where are your maracas? You haven’t brought them with you.”

“I have – but I keep them in my trousers,” Bez joked, prompting Sally to blush.

“I asked for that one, didn’t I?” she told him.

Sally’s co-host found the exchange equally amusing, adding: “It started well…”

'Where's your maracas...?'

Happy Mondays legend Bez is on form from the start of his appearance with Sally & Ben on #BBCBreakfast 😂 pic.twitter.com/fdwriiQJrB — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 2, 2022

Bez and his bandmate Shaun Ryder became unlikely reality TV stars following the band’s reunion in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Bez won Celebrity Big Brother in 2005, appeared in Dancing On Ice earlier this year and also stood unsuccessfully as a candidate in the 2015 general election.

Shaun, meanwhile, appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2010 and finished runner-up before starring in other TV shows.

Happy Mondays were one of the leading bands in the Madchester scene of the late 80s and early 90s, along with groups including The Stone Roses and Inspiral Carpets.

