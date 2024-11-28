'Give Me A Number': Naga Munchetty Left Exasperated By Minister Over Immigration

'What number is too high?



On #BBCBreakfast migration minister Seema Malhotra declined several times to give a net migration figure that would be considered too high by governmenthttps://t.co/Z1jn90t3fb pic.twitter.com/zFfW8WDY6k — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 28, 2024

Naga Munchetty was left exasperated by a Home Office minister as she tried to find out what level of immigration was acceptable for the government.

The BBC Breakfast presenter repeatedly asked Seema Malhotra for a number, but never got an answer.

The pair clashed as the latest figures are expected to show a reduction in net migration - the difference between the numbers leaving and entering the UK.

Munchetty pointed out that Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has pledged to put a cap on the numbers moving to this country from abroad.

She asked the minister: “What’s too high for you?”

Malhotra replied: “What we know is net migration rose to an unprecedented level under the previous government. What we want to see is net migration coming down.

“We recognise the strain that can cause, but you bring net migration down by making sure that you’re tackling the causes of net migration.”

Munchetty then said: “So what do you want to bring it down to?”

Ignoring the question, Malhotra said: “If you’re tackling the causes of net migration, which is being driven largely by overseas recruitment to tackle skills shortages in the UK, you’re going to need to do that by upskilling people in the UK to be able to take those jobs.”

As the minister continued speaking, Munchetty said: “I’m sorry, I don’t think this is a difficult question.”

Malhotra said: “I will answer your question as well. That’s why this new approach that we are taking, which is linking skills policy with visa policy, is so important.”

But Munchetty told her: “You’ve told me a lot, and I have a limited amount of time with you. Please can you give me a number?”

The minister again ignored the question, prompting the presenter to say: “I haven’t heard the number. Let’s make it simple, is 250,000 too high for you in terms of net immigration?

“I would like you, as a representative of this government, to tell us, the electorate, what you think is too high? What figure is too high?”

Malhotra replied: “My point is this. We want to see net migration coming down, but you have to do so in a way that is tackling the causes of net migration. Because if much of net migration has been driven by recruiting workers from overseas, you also have to look at what the impact on the economy would be.”

In one last attempt to get an answer, Munchetty said: “Yes or no, can you give me a number?”

The minister said: “I’ve explained the rationale ...”