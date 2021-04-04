How To Nail Yorkshire Puddings, If You're Opting For Easter Beef

Oscar Wong via Getty Images

Everyone has their own opinion on how Yorkshire puddings should be done. Whether you’re an Aunt Bessie die-hard fan, rustic-looking crispy-yet-fluffy type, or a jumbo-plate-sized fan – we all know and love them.

And it looks like more of us will be scoffing our faces with them this Easter. Tesco’s ‘Ultimate Roast Index’ study of the UK’s roast dinner eating habits found lamb has lost its crown as the nation’s favourite Easter main. More than half of those surveyed said they’d prefer beef or chicken for their main.

Roast lovers continue to favour traditional trimmings and sauces such as roasties, Yorkie puds and gravy over green beans or cauliflower cheese.

Yorkshire Puddings are proven to be a firm favourite, but what’s the secret to making your own light and fluffy puds? “If you have time, make the batter the night before,” owner of The Frog restaurant in central London and chef, Adam Handling, tells HuffPost UK. “Let it rest, the gluten in the flour relaxes and makes for a better crust.”

You can leave it to its own devices and, when it’s ready, pour the batter straight from the fridge to the hot tin, Handling advises. “When golden and risen to the size you want, drop the heat,” he adds.

Some unconventional recipes suggest adding sparkling water to help with the pudding’s airy texture, but Handling advises sticking to the classic method.

“What’s that phrase, there’s more than one way to skin a cat? It’s the same with anything, there are different ways and methods you can use. For me, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” he suggests. “I’ve been cooking Yorkies this way for 16 years and they come out perfectly every time.”

Try out his recipe for yourself for your Easter weekend of cooking.

Homemade Yorkshire Puddings

Makes: 8 large puds | Prep time: 5 mins, plus at least 30 mins or overnight resting time | Cook time: 10-15 mins

Stephen Gibson via Getty Images/EyeEm Yorkshire Pudding

Ingredients:

4 eggs (1 cup/200ml/7fl oz)

200ml milk (1 cup)

200g plain flour (1 cup)

Pinch of salt

Vegetable or sunflower oil, for cooking

Method:

1. Pour all ingredients into a jug or cup, ensure the mass of every ingredient is the same. Mix together, make sure no flour lumps remain and set aside to rest.

2. Fill vegetable or sunflower oil evenly into 4-hole or 12-hole non-stick muffin tins about a quarter way up and place in the oven to heat through – make sure it’s piping hot. This helps make them super fluffy – it’s quite similar to when you make an omelette in a hot pan with too much oil, it fluffs up very fast. It’s not what you want for an omelette but it’s what you want for a decent Yorkie!