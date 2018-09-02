Naomi Wolf Reveals She Was Raped By Her Babysitter When She Was Seven

Naomi Wolf has revealed that she was raped by a babysitter when she was seven years old, an ordeal she said made her feel like she “might have been about to die”.
The feminist activist, writing in the Sunday Times, said the #MeToo movement had inspired her to break her silence, 48 years after she was attacked.
“I am a survivor of rape as a child by a male babysitter,” Wolf wrote.
“Every woman I know who has been raped, including myself, thought she might have been about to die. What is damaging is the experience of being absolutely nothing in the presence of another human being.”
In recalling the trauma, the 55-year-old former adviser to Bill Clinton and Al Gore, criticised feminist academic Germaine Greer’s controversial essay, On Rape, which is due to be published this week.
Wolf, famed for her 1990 feminist polemic The Beauty Myth, accused Greer of writing an “offensive” book that seals her reputation as someone who “knows and understands nothing whatsoever about rape”.
Wolf, who has worked in a rape crisis centre, writes: “One watches with regret as one of the best minds of her generation seems to wake from a 40-year sleep and blunder, again and again, into long-discredited errors from the distant past.”
In her article for the Times’ Books section, Wolf recalled comments Greer, a survivor of rape herself, made at the Hay Festival in May.
Greer said “most rape is just lazy, just careless, just insensitive” and argued rape without injury is not violent.
Wolf questioned the remarks which she said would be “painful” for “any even half-aware reader” and rebutted Greer’s definition of rape as only the non- consensual penetration of the vagina by the “penis of a human male”.
“I was orally raped on the first night and vaginally raped the following day,” Wolf said of her own ordeal.
“Does the first night somehow not count? I can assure Greer that the first night was no less traumatic than the next day.”
Wolf further accused Greer of trying to “re-situate rape in the blurry spaces of miscommunication”.
