Naomi Wolf Reveals She Was Raped By Her Babysitter When She Was Seven

Naomi Wolf has revealed that she was raped by a babysitter when she was seven years old, an ordeal she said made her feel like she “might have been about to die”.

The feminist activist, writing in the Sunday Times, said the #MeToo movement had inspired her to break her silence, 48 years after she was attacked.

“I am a survivor of rape as a child by a male babysitter,” Wolf wrote.

“Every woman I know who has been raped, including myself, thought she might have been about to die. What is damaging is the experience of being absolutely nothing in the presence of another human being.”

In recalling the trauma, the 55-year-old former adviser to Bill Clinton and Al Gore, criticised feminist academic Germaine Greer’s controversial essay, On Rape, which is due to be published this week.