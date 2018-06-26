NASA's Found A Way To Make Planes 70% Quieter When Landing

In between its search for alien life and colonising Mars, NASA says it has actually found a way to make planes up to 70% quieter when they’re landing. The news will no doubt come as some source of relief for those living near any airport and in particular, those near Heathrow’s now approved third runway.

NASA’s Langley Virginia facility have been testing a range of alterations to existing aircraft that could drastically reduce the airflow noise created. These including creating a stretchable material that covers the gap when a plane’s wing flaps are deployed for landing. They also found that creating a cover for the landing gear pickpocketed in tiny holes also helped direct the airflow and in turn drastically reduce the noise created. Finally they went about creating more aerodynamic plating around the wheels themselves so that again, when the landing gear was deployed the plane would create less drag.

