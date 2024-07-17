Natalie Portman Explains Why Meeting Rihanna Was 'Exactly What I Needed' Amid Divorce

Natalie Portman and Rihanna AP

Natalie Portman is publicly crediting Rihanna as a source of moral support following their much-buzzed-about Paris Fashion Week meet-up earlier this year.

Video of the interaction, which took place in January, shows Rihanna praising the Oscar winner as “one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood forever”.

And from the sound of it, Natalie really took that sentiment to heart.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of The Tonight Show, the May December actor said Rihanna’s words of encouragement came as she was experiencing some personal anguish.

“Every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad bitch,” she explained.

“It was exactly what I needed. It was a formative moment in my life.”

Watch a clip of Natalie Portman’s Tonight Show interview below:

As E! News pointed out, Natalie’s Tonight Show interview appears to be the first time she’s directly addressed her split from her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, a French dancer and choreographer.

The former couple ― who share two children, 13-year-old Aleph and seven-year-old Amalia ― met while filming Black Swan in 2009. They finalised their divorce in February.

Prior to her Tonight Show appearance, Natalie had only briefly alluded to the demise of her marriage in a February interview with Vanity Fair.

“It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it,” she said, when asked about her love life being subjected to media scrutiny.

After journalist Keziah Weir admitted she “[didn’t] love asking about it, either”, Natalie added: “I can imagine.”

In recent weeks, Natalie has been linked in the media with fellow actor Paul Mescal after the pair were photographed together in London. The Normal People star, who returns to the big screen in Gladiator II this autumn, is also heavily rumoured to be in a new relationship with musician Gracie Abrams.

