We Can't Stop Watching This Video Of Rihanna Struggling With Her Phone Camera At Paris Fashion Week

Between the Met Gala, a decade’s worth of awards ceremony red carpets and her own Savage Fenty shows, Rihanna has been responsible for countless iconic fashion moments over the years.
But her latest fashion week moment had nothing to do with what she was wearing.
On Friday, the nine-time Grammy winner was a front row guest at her partner A$AP Rocky’s Paris Fashion Week show for his brand AWGE.
During the event, Rih was clearly captivated by what was going on in front of her, so much so that she seemed to forget how phone cameras work, as one viral clip proved.
Clearly we aren’t the only ones who can’t stop watching Rih’s struggles with her selfie cam, as the video has now been viewed more than 22 million times on X (formerly Twitter).
“She’s definitely a mom now,” one fan joked, while another agreed: “All moms record like this lmaooo idk what triggers in our brains to switch to this after birth.”
In the last few years, Rihanna has become as known for her work as a fashion and beauty entrepreneur as her musical output, having not released an album since 2016’s Anti.
While she’s been teasing the work she’s done on her much-awaited ninth album for years now, it appears Rihanna fans might have a longer wait than they hoped for, after saying last week she was “starting over” with her new music.
Rih did make a brief return to the music world last year, though, headlining at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and performing her nominated song Lift Me Up at last year’s Oscars.