We Can't Stop Watching This Video Of Rihanna Struggling With Her Phone Camera At Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

But her latest fashion week moment had nothing to do with what she was wearing.

On Friday, the nine-time Grammy winner was a front row guest at her partner A$AP Rocky’s Paris Fashion Week show for his brand AWGE.

During the event, Rih was clearly captivated by what was going on in front of her, so much so that she seemed to forget how phone cameras work, as one viral clip proved.

the way rihanna is filming ??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/qURje4lssM — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) June 21, 2024

Clearly we aren’t the only ones who can’t stop watching Rih’s struggles with her selfie cam, as the video has now been viewed more than 22 million times on X (formerly Twitter).

“She’s definitely a mom now,” one fan joked, while another agreed: “All moms record like this lmaooo idk what triggers in our brains to switch to this after birth.”

it's like she's using a phone for the first time in her life 😭 — 𝗣𝗘𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦 (@WHITEH0TPEPPERS) June 21, 2024

She said I’m creating CINEMA https://t.co/qb6XmRii2L — Angela Brown (@AngelaIRL) June 21, 2024

U become a mom and rlly start acting like one pic.twitter.com/u9DQWqQSuQ — matthias ✿ (@telecells) June 22, 2024

shes definitely a mom now — taay (@taayanthony) June 21, 2024

this is how all moms record stuff omfg — beverly (@lipfilllers) June 21, 2024

all moms record like this lmaooo idk what triggers in our brains to switch to this after birth https://t.co/QzTu3KHgV6 — kim (@therealkimj) June 22, 2024

No one:



Not a single person:



Not even a single soul:



Auntie next door at events:pic.twitter.com/HhFofK0pCr — Rihanna (@RihannaNepal) June 22, 2024

when i say i have a degree in cinematography this is what i mean https://t.co/hXzfTIWJRP — vy (@virtuallyvy) June 21, 2024

Pinks concert videographer: pic.twitter.com/VFMgBpu72f — bídí bídí bõm boülash ☁️ (@notrubencito) June 21, 2024

lady gaga searching for evidence in the capitol in 2021: pic.twitter.com/Msskk3BrjT — 𝔩𝔞𝔡𝔶 𝔥𝔞 𝔥𝔞 𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔢𝔢𝔫 𝔮𝔲𝔦𝔫𝔷𝔢𝔩 (@youdogermanote) June 22, 2024

I would love to watch the video she filmed pic.twitter.com/PCAM5Tl6SQ — giftlove (@giftlovej) June 23, 2024

I need to see what the footage looks like because maybe she's on to something https://t.co/RwlZTHd9Hw — Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) June 23, 2024

All because Apple has refused to give the option to swap between cameras while recording a video. https://t.co/0r8Kj0YqcL — Abimbola 🦅 (@AbimTheBaller) June 22, 2024

In the last few years, Rihanna has become as known for her work as a fashion and beauty entrepreneur as her musical output, having not released an album since 2016’s Anti.

