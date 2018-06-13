National Action Members Jailed For Inciting Racial Hatred

A group of white supremacists have been jailed for plastering racist stickers across a city centre university campus.

After stickering prominent signage on the site, the men then posed for a souvenir-style photo doing Nazi-type salutes and holding the black flag of far-right organisation National Action.

Sentencing the men on Wednesday, a judge said the “pernicious” stickers deposited at Aston University, Birmingham, had “potential to cause social unrest and racial tension in the city”.

Judge Paul Farrer QC, sitting at Birmingham Crown Court, told the men: “The stickers could encourage people to believe that, as you would refer to them ‘non-whites’, represent a danger to society, and society should be divided along lines of race.”

He added that the stickers were also recruitment tools for National Action, of which the men were all then members.

Images of the men’s handiwork was posted to the extreme far right group’s regional Twitter account soon afterwards.

Judge Farrer added: “In this way you each intended to stir up racial hatred.

“We are fortunate to live in a tolerant society.

“Your behaviour was calculated to not only undermine these values, but also to foment hatred and unrest in society.

“The gravity of the offences means it demands immediate imprisonment – with one exception.”