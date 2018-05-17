National Geographic Magazine To Ditch Plastic Wrapping In Favour Of Paper

Eco-friendly subscribers of National Geographic will be pleased to know that their magazine will arrive in a paper wrapper, instead of a plastic one, starting this month. This change will reportedly save more than 2.5 million single-use plastic bags every month.

National Geographic’s editor-in-chief, Susan Goldberg, announced yesterday that the move will affect subscribers in the UK, US and India and is part of the magazine’s new ‘Planet or Plastic’ campaign.

“It’s hard to get your head around the story of plastic. Can it really be true that half the plastic ever made was produced in the last 15 years?” Goldberg said in the announcement yesterday. She also has called for the rest of National Geographic’s international editions to follow suit by the end of 2019.