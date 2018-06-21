National Rail Livestreams Britain's Longest Train Journey And It's Chill AF

In a world where it’s sometimes hard to tell up from down, you need a place to go to. For years, the stressed-out masses have sought refuge in Bob Ross and his cult 1970s shows, The Joy Of Painting.

Now National Rail, the UK’s railway line manager, has found another place where all is well. It is livestreaming the longest train journey in Great Britain on the longest day of the year – and it’s surprisingly hypnotic.

The company is showing the GoPro footage of the CrossCountry’s Aderdeen to Penzance route – which reportedly takes 13 hours and a half hours to complete – on its Facebook page.