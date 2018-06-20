Chaos Until Christmas: Rail Timetable Delays Could Go On For Months, Watchdog Warns

PA Wire/PA Images Timetable changes in May led to thousands of commuters across the north and southeast being stranded - further timetable changes are due in December and May 2019

Commuters who suffered unprecedented chaos on the railways in recent months could face further delays and cancellations - including over Christmas - the rail watchdog has warned.

Delayed confirmation of timetables in May, which led to thousands of commuters across the north and south east of England being left stranded, could happen again in December and in May 2019, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said on Wednesday.

Timetables changes are routinely made twice a year, but the most recent changes were the biggest in decades.

South Western, Great Western, Northern Rail, TransPennine Express, Govia Thameslink Railway and ScotRail are all expected to make significant changes to their service schedules before Christmas.

But Network Rail spokesman told HuffPost UK that timetables due to be published in December could be revised in light of recent issues.

“While a large part of the base new timetable for December has already been completed, the industry is looking again at these plans in light of the experience of May,” he said.

“Our collective aim is to deliver a much better outcome for customers, with a high degree of confidence of a smooth introduction.”

According to The Times, the ORR is considering taking enforcement action against Network Rail over its handling of the process, which could lead to a fine being imposed on the state-funded company.