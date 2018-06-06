When Mark, a medical secretary from Manchester, recovered from major brain surgery in September last year, he became reliant on Northern rail to get him to his job in Liverpool.

Side effects from the operation meant he couldn’t drive any more, so he switched to using the train. But the delays and cancellations following the biggest train timetable change in decades have gotten so bad for Mark that he has been forced to move out of his home and stay with a friend.

“The problems started for me two weeks ago,” he explained. “Trains were being cancelled last minute due to driver shortages or there were only short formed trains available, which are so cramped, you simply can’t board.”

On Monday, more than 100 trains were still cancelled or severely delayed, affecting passengers in Manchester, Lancashire and the Lake District. Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern have also introduced a reduced service.

Mike describes the service an an “omnishambles”. His commute has become unworkable, sometimes taking up to three hours to make a 20-mile journey. “It’s horrible being away. I feel guilty, because I’m leaving my partner to sort everything out at home. Time with family is precious, but I’m left with no other option, as I can’t afford to be late for work.”

Mike pays £180 for a season ticket a month, but despite submitting multiple applications for compensation, he hasn’t received anything.

It’s just one of the many stories told to HuffPost UK in the wake of the timetabling chaos.

‘It can take four hours to get home’