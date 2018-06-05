The ongoing disruption to Network Rail services is having “significant impact” on businesses in the North West as employees struggle to get to work, business leaders have warned.

Commuters continue to face delays or cancellations following the introduction of new timetables over two weeks ago. On Monday, Northern launched an eight-week interim timetable that removed 165 trains, or 6% of services.

Areas affected include Manchester, Liverpool, Blackpool and the Lakes Line between Oxenholme and Windermere, with newspapers in the north banding together to demand that Theresa May “get a grip” on the government’s response.

For one commuter, the timetable changes which sparked the disruption, coincided with his first day at his new job in Wilmslow, meaning he has struggled to get to work on time every day since starting.

Paul Metcalfe, a quality assurance consultant for a life and pensions company, who commutes daily from Chorley, said: “Every day that I’ve taken the train, I’ve walked into the office late. Luckily I have an understanding line manager who understands the issues I’m having, but it’s embarrassing to be late in front of other colleagues.

“Although I have an annual season ticket which I kept after I left my last job, there have been days when I just can’t face the delays, and so have filled my car with diesel and driven in instead, and have arrived in the office early.”

He said that it has impacted on his family life as well. “Coming home has been much worse, with two or three cancellations in a row sometimes, which is soul-destroying,” he said.

“We had to postpone a birthday meal for my daughter last week as it took me over three hours to travel back to Chorley, and it was too late to make the booking.”

He added that Northern should be “stripped of their franchise” and if Chris Grayling didn’t act, he should be sacked from his position as Transport Secretary.