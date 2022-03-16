Confirmed: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Will Be Reunited With Family In UK Today

The mother-of-one is on board a flight out of Iran along with British-Iranian businessman Anoosheh Ashoori.

The UK government confirmed Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention had ended and she would be reunited with her family “later today”.

Meanwhile, her husband’s lawyer Penny Madden said their family was feeling the “most enormous relief”.

Madden said the couple’s daughter Gabriella knew her mother was coming home today and was “beyond excited”.

Her MP Tulip Siddiq shared a photograph of Zaghari-Ratcliffe smiling on the plane and commented: “It’s been six long years - and I can’t believe I can finally share this photo.

“Nazanin is now in the air flying away from six years of hell in Iran.

“My heart goes out to Gabriella and Richard, as her long journey back home to them gets closer by the minute.”