Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's Prison Rations Cut After Hunger Strike Plan Revealed

Jailed British-Iranian mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her prison rations cut since announcing her plan to embark on a hunger strike, it has emerged.

The 40-year-old, who has been detained in Iran since 2016, said last week that she intended to begin the strike on Monday January 14, alongside fellow inmate and human rights activist Narges Mohammadi.

The two women are requesting medical treatment promised to them by a prison doctor, but denied by the Iranian authorities.

Following their announcement, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s weekly Sunday phone-call with her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, was cancelled. But the pair were allowed a two-minute conversation on Monday morning, he told HuffPost UK.

“Thankfully calls are not completely banned. Following the announcement, phone calls were restricted, and it was revealed that prison rations had been reduced,” the campaigning dad added.

″[Nazanin] hasn’t started her hunger strike yet. She and Narges Mohammedi announced last week that they will go on hunger strike next Monday unless they are given the medical treatment promised by the prison doctor, but blocked by the prison authorities.

“But [we have had] no formal response yet on whether she will be allowed the recommended treatment, so are waiting to see what happens over the next couple of days.”