Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's Prison Rations Cut After Hunger Strike Plan Revealed

Jailed British-Iranian mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her prison rations cut since announcing her plan to embark on a hunger strike, it has emerged.
The 40-year-old, who has been detained in Iran since 2016, said last week that she intended to begin the strike on Monday January 14, alongside fellow inmate and human rights activist Narges Mohammadi.
The two women are requesting medical treatment promised to them by a prison doctor, but denied by the Iranian authorities.
Following their announcement, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s weekly Sunday phone-call with her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, was cancelled. But the pair were allowed a two-minute conversation on Monday morning, he told HuffPost UK.
“Thankfully calls are not completely banned. Following the announcement, phone calls were restricted, and it was revealed that prison rations had been reduced,” the campaigning dad added.
″[Nazanin] hasn’t started her hunger strike yet. She and Narges Mohammedi announced last week that they will go on hunger strike next Monday unless they are given the medical treatment promised by the prison doctor, but blocked by the prison authorities.
“But [we have had] no formal response yet on whether she will be allowed the recommended treatment, so are waiting to see what happens over the next couple of days.”
Ratcliffe said Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other prisoners at the Tehran facility had been denied some staple food, including chicken, eggs and some vegetables, but are still receiving potatoes, onions, carrots, rice, butter and cheese.
He added: “The families are still able to buy extra food for their relatives through the prison, with some commission taken, so it feels like that might be as much about cost-saving as actively wanting to punish the prisoners.”
But Ratcliffe, who has lobbied tirelessly for his wife’s release, said he believed prison conditions were “definitely being tightened in a number of ways” and that his wife was “worried, but better than I expected” on Monday.
“Though [she has] a sense of foreboding as to what this week will hold – she has been told that the prison authorities are going to come to speak to her,” he added.
“But she did not cry on the phone today.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe needs treatment for lumps in her breasts, as well as neurological and psychiatric care, and her husband said he had been “unable to talk her out of” the planned three-day hunger strike.
The mum-of-one spent her 40th birthday on Boxing Day in prison as her husband revealed she feared she would be kept incarcerated for so long she would be unable to have a much longed-for second child.
December 29 marked 1,000 days since she was first arrested at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on April 3 2016.
An urgent question on the case, tabled by the couple’s MP Tulip Siddiq, is due to be put to foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt in the Commons on Monday.