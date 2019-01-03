Despair Of Jailed Nazanin’s Husband As She Launches Hunger Strike From Tehran Prison

The husband of jailed British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has revealed his despair after confirming his unwell wife will embark on a hunger strike. Richard Ratcliffe told HuffPost UK: “She has felt she has to do something to show enough is enough, this has gone on too long. “And this time I have not been able to talk her out of it.”

PA Pictured with her four-year-old daughter Gabriella, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on 3 April 2016

Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow inmate and human rights activist Narges Mohammadi announced the strike in a joint letter written from Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, where they are both being held. Both women say they have planned a three-day strike, but will continue until their demands are met. Ratcliffe, who confirmed his wife is being blocked from having medical treatment for lumps in her breasts, as well as neurological and psychiatric care, says he hopes the strike will last no longer.

PA Wire/PA Images Richard Ratcliffe said he has been unable to talk his wife out of the planned hunger strike