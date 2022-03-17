Emotional Moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Is Reunited With Daughter And Husband

The charity worker was sentenced to five years in the notorious Evin Prison and has been detained in Iran ever since.

Gabriella spent three-and-a-half years living with her maternal grandparents in Iran, visiting her mother in prison each week and Skyping her father in the UK.

She returned to the UK to live with her father and start school in October 2019, hoping that her mother would soon follow behind.

The couple have not seen each other since Zaghari-Ratcliffe travelled to Iran in 2016.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, her husband and their daughter left RAF Brize Norton after the emotional reunion, which took place behind closed doors.

Pictures were soon posted online by friends and the Free Nazanin campaign group.

Speaking at the base, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “It’s been very emotional, but also a really happy moment for the families, and I’m pleased to say that both Nazanin and Anoosheh are in good spirits and they’re safe and well back here in Britain.”