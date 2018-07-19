A teenager with a previous conviction for making a pipe bomb which was discovered in his Nazi memorabilia-filled bedroom has been detained in a young offenders’ institution after committing a terror offence.

Jack Coulson, 19, admitted to possessing a document or record for terrorist purposes between January 4 and January 19 this year, namely The Big Book Of Mischief.

At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, he was sentenced to four years and eight months in a young offender institution.

Coulson, of Mexborough, South Yorkshire, was given a three-year youth rehabilitation order last year after being convicted of constructing a pipe bomb, but this was revoked on Thursday.

The Leeds Crown Court was earlier told The Big Book of Mischief contained information of a kind likely to be useful to a person looking to commit an act of terrorism.

The BBC reported that Coulson had been a member of banned terror organisation National Action and had celebrated the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in June 2016 by championing her killer, Thomas Mair.

