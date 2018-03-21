More than a third of school heads say they have had to cut teachers or teaching hours due to a Tory funding squeeze, a new survey has revealed.

And nearly three quarters expect to their budgets to be in the red in the coming year as Government cuts continue to bite.

The ‘Breaking Point 2018’ poll of heads, conducted by the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), also found that 65% felt that savings they’ve had to make have had a “negative impact” on their pupils’ performance.

The survey shows that school leaders now follow a new ‘3 Rs’, with the words “reduction”, “reducing” and “redundancies” most commonly cited to describe their financial plight.

Among the findings are:

* More than a third (37%) of respondents said they have had to reduce the number or hours of teaching staff * Almost three-quarters (71%) are expecting to have to set a deficit budget in the next financial year and almost four fifths (79%) are expecting a deficit budget for the following year 2019/20 * More than four fifths (86%) of respondents have reduced the hours or numbers of teaching assistants to make their 2017/18 budget balance. This figure was 49% in 2015. * More than a fifth (21%) of respondents said that their budget for 2017/18 was in deficit; a 13 percentage point increase since 2015 * Only 8% of respondents said that they did not foresee a year where they would have an untenable deficit * When asked which one factor was causing the greatest financial pressure on schools, ‘additional needs of some children’ was the key factor cited by 28% of respondents.

The annual survey lays bare the scale of the changes faced by teachers in recent years.

The percentage of heads who have been able to keep their budgets in the black by dipping into reserves has fallen from 76% in 2015 to just 41% today.

Labour and trade unions ran an effective campaign in the last general election, using a schools cuts website to allow parents to calculate planned reductions in funding in their local area.