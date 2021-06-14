Oscar-nominated actor Ned Beatty, whose on-screen credits included Deliverance, Toy Story 3 and the Superman franchise, has died at the age of 83.

Ned’s manager, Deborah Miller, confirmed he died on Sunday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

After beginning his career in regional theatre, it was Ned’s first film role in Deliverance that launched his lengthy acting career.

He played the happy-go-lucky Bobby Trippe in the thriller, with the scene in which his character is brutally attacked becoming one of the most well-known.