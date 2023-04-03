Strictly Pro Neil Jones Announces He And Fiancée Chyna Mills Are Expecting Their First Baby

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills at the Creed III premiere David M. Benett via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones has announced that he’s to become a dad, as his partner Chyna Mills is pregnant.

And that’s not the only news the couple had to share – as they’ve also revealed they’re engaged.

In a new interview with Hello! magazine, Neil and Chyna shared that she is due to give birth in the autumn.

“After the baby news, we were on cloud nine – and now this,” the Love Island star said of the engagement. “It still doesn’t feel real.”

Neil added: “I’d already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant. Then we found out and I was like: ‘Oh, this is brilliant, everything is coming together’.”

He proposed to Chynna earlier this year while they were on holiday together.

Chyna and Neil at the UK premiere of Black Adam last year Karwai Tang via Getty Images

“At first, I thought he was joking because we play jokes on each other all the time,” Chyna recalled. “Then Neil was like: ‘Chyna, so is it a yes or no?’ – because a few minutes had passed and he was still on one knee. I was like: ‘Yeah!’”

However, the pair – who have been together for around seven months – have insisted they’re in no rush to tie the knot, as they’re hoping to have their future child involved in the ceremony.

Neil is best known for his work on Strictly, having been with the BBC dance show since 2016, in which time he’s been partnered with Alex Scott and Nina Wadia.

Neil pictured behind the scenes of this year's Strictly tour Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

He was previously married to his dance partner and Strictly colleague Katya Jones.