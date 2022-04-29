Neil Parish Suspended By Tories Over Allegedly Watching Porn In Commons

Neil Parish who has had the Conservative whip suspended while he is being investigated for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber. Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament via PA Media

MP Neil Parish has had the Conservative whip suspended while he is being investigated for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber, a spokeswoman for the Tory chief whip has said.

A spokeswoman for Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Having spoken to the chief whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.

Advertisement

“Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative whip pending the outcome of that investigation.”

Parish, a farmer from Somerset who chairs the rural affairs select committee of MPs, was elected to the safe Devon seat of Tiverton and Honiton in 2010 after a decade in the European Parliament as an MEP.