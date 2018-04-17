Nerve Agent Used To Poison Sergei Skripal Was Delivered In 'Liquid Form'

The nerve agent used to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury was delivered “in a liquid form”, the Department for Environment (Defra) has revealed for the first time.

The 66-year-old and his daughter, 33, were poisoned in Salisbury on March 4 with a nerve agent called Novichok.

Defra revealed at a press briefing in Salisbury on Tuesday that a “very small amount” of the nerve agent was used in the attack and that the highest concentration was found at Skripal’s home.