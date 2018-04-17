All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    17/04/2018 11:58 BST | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Nerve Agent Used To Poison Sergei Skripal Was Delivered In 'Liquid Form'

    Breaking.

    The nerve agent used to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury was delivered “in a liquid form”, the Department for Environment (Defra) has revealed for the first time. 

    The 66-year-old and his daughter, 33, were poisoned in Salisbury on March 4 with a nerve agent called Novichok.

    Defra revealed at a press briefing in Salisbury on Tuesday that a “very small amount” of the nerve agent was used in the attack and that the highest concentration was found at Skripal’s home. 

    Rex Features
    Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury on March 4

    Clean-up work is set to begin at nine sites across the city, as a tenth, an area of the London Road cemetery – which was found not to be contaminated – will reopen to the public on Tuesday.

    “We either know there is contamination there (in the nine sites) or we think there is a probability we could find contamination there,” Defra said.

    Salisbury residents have been warned to expect a step-up in activity as investigators wearing protective clothes remove items and chemically clean the areas.

    Yulia was released from Salisbury District Hospital last week and taken to a secret location, but her father, a former Russian double agent, is still being treated. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Salisbury residents have been warned to expect a step-up in activity as investigators wearing protective clothes remove items and chemically clean the areas

    Doctors have said he is recovering rapidly, and would be released in “due course”. 

    The UK government has said that its analysis by military experts at Porton Down showed the Skripals were affected by Novichok - a military grade nerve agent developed by Russia.

    The international chemical weapons watchdog has backed this assessment.

    Russia has continued to deny it was involved on the attack.  

    Related...

    MORE:Sergei SkripalsalisburyNerve agent

    Conversations