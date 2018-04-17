Nerve Agent Used To Poison Sergei Skripal Was Delivered In 'Liquid Form'

The nerve agent used to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury was delivered “in a liquid form”, the Department for Environment (Defra) has revealed for the first time.
The 66-year-old and his daughter, 33, were poisoned in Salisbury on March 4 with a nerve agent called Novichok.
Defra revealed at a press briefing in Salisbury on Tuesday that a “very small amount” of the nerve agent was used in the attack and that the highest concentration was found at Skripal’s home.
Clean-up work is set to begin at nine sites across the city, as a tenth, an area of the London Road cemetery – which was found not to be contaminated – will reopen to the public on Tuesday.
“We either know there is contamination there (in the nine sites) or we think there is a probability we could find contamination there,” Defra said.
Salisbury residents have been warned to expect a step-up in activity as investigators wearing protective clothes remove items and chemically clean the areas.
Yulia was released from Salisbury District Hospital last week and taken to a secret location, but her father, a former Russian double agent, is still being treated.
Doctors have said he is recovering rapidly, and would be released in “due course”.
The UK government has said that its analysis by military experts at Porton Down showed the Skripals were affected by Novichok - a military grade nerve agent developed by Russia.
The international chemical weapons watchdog has backed this assessment.
Russia has continued to deny it was involved on the attack.