The former Russian spy poisoned with a nerve agent is no longer critically ill in hospital, according to doctors. Sergei Skripal, 66, is “responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and no longer in a critical condition”. It comes on the back of the news his daughter Yulia’s condition is also improving after the attack on 4 March, which left them both fighting for their lives.

Rex Features Sergei Skripal is no longer in a critical condition

Police believe Skripal and his daughter, who was visiting him from Russia, first came into contact with the Novichok agent at his home in Salisbury, Wiltshire. Dr Christine Blanshard, medical director at Salisbury District Hospital, said: “Following intense media coverage yesterday, I would like to take the opportunity to update you on the condition of the two remaining patients being treated at Salisbury District Hospital. “Last Thursday, I informed you that Yulia Skripal’s condition had improved to stable. As Yulia herself says, her strength is growing daily and she can look forward to the day when she is well enough to leave the hospital. “Any speculation on when that date will be is just that – speculation. In the meantime, Yulia has asked for privacy while she continues to get better – something I’d like to urge the media to respect.

Rex Features The condition of his daughter, Yulia Skripal is described as 'stable'